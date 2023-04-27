Logo
Business

India's Wipro expects Q1 IT services rev to drop quarter-on-quarter
Business

India's Wipro expects Q1 IT services rev to drop quarter-on-quarter

India's Wipro expects Q1 IT services rev to drop quarter-on-quarter

FILE PHOTO: Wipro Ltd logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 Apr 2023 06:43PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 07:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU :Indian IT services provider Wipro Ltd said on Thursday revenue from its mainstay IT Services unit would drop sequentially in the current quarter, after rising expenses offset deal wins in the three months ended March.

Wipro is the latest among major IT services exporters to warn about a drop in future performance as clients in western countries either delay, rethink, or cancel deals.

The company is the only major firm in the industry so far to give an estimate for the quarter; its larger rival Infosys Ltd makes annual projections, and also flagged a weak year ahead.

Net profit for Wipro fell 0.4 per cent to 30.75 billion rupees for the quarter ending March, while revenue rose 11.2 per cent.

Total expenses for Wipro rose 12.4 per cent to 198.18 billion rupees, while operating margin fell to 16.3 per cent from 17 per cent year ago.

Wipro's subdued results come despite strong deal wins of $4.1 billion, up 29 per cent from a year ago on constant currency basis. This included a large deal of over $1.1 billion, the company said.

Wipro also approved a share buyback of upto 120 billion rupees and said that the promoter group intends to participate in the buyback.

Separately, smaller rival Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported 26 per cent drop in fourth quarter profit as clients cut spending.

Shares of Wipro, which ended mostly flat on Thursday, are down 4.7 per cent year to date after losing 45 per cent last year.

Source: Reuters

