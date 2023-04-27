Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Wipro forecasts weak Q1 IT services rev
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's Wipro forecasts weak Q1 IT services rev

India's Wipro forecasts weak Q1 IT services rev

FILE PHOTO: Wipro Ltd logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 Apr 2023 06:43PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 06:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU :Indian IT services provider Wipro Ltd said on Thursday revenue from its mainstay IT Services unit would fall in the current quarter, after posting a marginal dip in profit for the three months ended March.

The Bengaluru-based company forecast revenue from IT Services business to fall between 1 per cent and 3 per cent on constant currency terms, in the range of $2,753 million to $2,811 million for the first quarter.

Bigger rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys have also reported lower than expected quarterly earnings and gave weak forecasts.

Indian IT services companies are seeing delays in deal closures, order rampdowns as well as cancellations due to turbulent macro-economic environment, with the U.S. and Europe facing recession worries.

Net profit for Wipro fell for fell 0.4 per cent to 30.75 billion rupees for the quarter ending March, while revenue rose 11.2 per cent.

Wipro also approved a share buyback of upto 120 billion rupees.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.