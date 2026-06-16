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India's Wipro opens AI center for Anthropic's Claude in Bengaluru
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India's Wipro opens AI center for Anthropic's Claude in Bengaluru

India's Wipro opens AI center for Anthropic's Claude in Bengaluru

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wipro is displayed inside its premises in Bengaluru, India, August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo

16 Jun 2026 08:14PM
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June 16 : India's Wipro said on Tuesday it has set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) for applied AI focused on Anthropic's Claude models at its Bengaluru hub.

Wipro's move comes as AI-led automation pressures revenue of traditional Indian IT services firms, which lost billions of dollars in market value in February, partly following Anthropic's launch of an AI agent tool.

Here are some details:

• The CoE is expected to bolster the IT services firm's ability to scale enterprise AI adoption using Claude models.

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• It is aimed at helping Wipro develop AI-based platforms and industry tools, and expand the use of AI across its finance, human resources and sales teams.

• Wipro said it will train 10,000 employees to use Anthropic's Claude over the next 18 months.

• Analysts at Jefferies said Wipro expects compression in services revenue to weigh on growth in the coming quarters, while AI could help widen its addressable market through application rebuilds and workflow redesign.

• Investors are increasingly concerned that AI tools could disrupt the labour-intensive business model of India's $315 billion IT sector.

• On June 11, rival TCS said it had partnered with Anthropic to launch an alliance ​to drive enterprise AI scaling.

Source: Reuters
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