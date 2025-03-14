Logo
India's Wipro to rejig global business lines
India's Wipro to rejig global business lines

India's Wipro to rejig global business lines

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Wipro logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 Mar 2025 08:32PM
BENGALURU : Indian IT major Wipro said on Friday it was realigning its global business lines from April 1, to better address its clients' needs.

Source: Reuters
