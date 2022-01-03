Logo
Indonesia 2021 budget deficit seen at 4.65% of GDP, well below estimates
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of Sudirman Business District in Jakarta, Indonesia October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

03 Jan 2022 05:49PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 05:56PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded a budget deficit of 4.65 per cent of gross domestic product for last year, "far smaller" than initial estimates, as revenues surpassed their target, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday (Jan 3).

The government collected 2,003.1 trillion rupiah (US$140.43 billion), she said, citing the latest unaudited data, while spending reached 2,786.8 trillion rupiah. Tax revenues were 19 per cent bigger than in 2020 and about 104 per cent of the target, Sri Mulyani said.

The government originally designed the 2021 budget with a 5.7p er cent deficit estimate.

Source: Reuters/zl

