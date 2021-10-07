Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia 2022 tax ratio seen at 9.22per cent of GDP after new tax law
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia 2022 tax ratio seen at 9.22per cent of GDP after new tax law

Indonesia 2022 tax ratio seen at 9.22per cent of GDP after new tax law

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati attends the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

07 Oct 2021 09:29PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 09:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's new fiscal measures will increase government revenues relative to gross domestic product, or the tax ratio, to 9.22per cent next year, compared with an estimated range of between 8.4per cent to 8.6per cent in 2021 to 2025, its finance minister said.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati also told a virtual news conference on Thursday that the new tax measures would add less than 0.5 percentage points to headline inflation next year.

Indonesia's parliament earlier on Thursday passed into law a major fiscal bill that included a value-added tax hike in April 2022.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us