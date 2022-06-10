Logo
Indonesia to allow more palm oil exports with extra charges: Minister
FILE PHOTO: A woman carries jerrycans with cooking oil at a distribution station in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

10 Jun 2022 12:13PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 12:36PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia's government will allow exporters that have not joined its bulk cooking oil distribution programme to ship palm oil by paying a US$200 per tonne charge on top of the export tax and levy, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday (Jun 10).

The move is part of the government's palm oil export acceleration programme, Luhut said. The government would also allow companies to export five times the amount of palm oil they have sold domestically during a "transition period" after the export ban, up from the previous three times ratio.

 

 

Source: Reuters/gs

