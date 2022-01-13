Logo
Indonesia allows 37 loaded coal vessels to depart -ministry statement
FILE PHOTO: Coal barges are pictured as they queue to be pulled along Mahakam river in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia, August 31, 2019. Picture taken August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

13 Jan 2022 08:29AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 08:27AM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia, the world's biggest thermal coal exporter, has allowed 37 loaded coal vessels to depart after they secured approvals from authorities, the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime and Investment Affairs said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said the government had eased an export ban implemented on Jan. 1 for miners that had met their 2021 domestic sales requirement after the state utility procured enough coal at power stations to ensure 15 days of operations.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

