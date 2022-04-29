Indonesia approves $2.4 billion development plan for Rokan block -regulator

JAKARTA : Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas has approved a 35 trillion rupiah ($2.41 billion) investment plan by state energy company Pertamina to expand production at the Rokan oil block, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

The approval was for a second phase of Pertamina's development in Rokan that includes a plan to drill 821 new wells and other facility upgrades, SKK Migas said.

"Rokan block is still a backbone of national oil production with an average production of around 160,000 barrels per day currently," SKK Migas chairman Dwi Soetjipto said.

"We hope that with the approval of (the development), Pertamina Hulu Rokan can achieve its production target of 180,000 bpd this year," added Soetjipto, referring to Pertamina's upstream unit in charge of operating the block.

Pertamina took over Indonesia's second-biggest crude oil producing block Rokan from Chevron in August last year.

Pertamina Hulu Energi welcomed the approval as it sought to optimise development of existing blocks through "massive and aggressive" projects, it said in a separate statement.

So far in 2022, Pertamina has drilled around 130 new oil wells in Rokan, the statement said.

($1 = 14,495 rupiah)