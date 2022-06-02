Indonesia April foreign arrivals up nearly 500% y/y

JAKARTA : Indonesia saw a nearly 500 per cent surge in foreign visitor arrivals in April as travel continued to bounce back after the easing of COVID-19 curbs, data by Statistics Indonesia showed on Thursday.

There were about 111,100 foreign visitors in April, up 499.01 per cent on an annual basis.

For the January-April period, the country recorded a 350 per cent annual growth in foreign visitor arrivals to 185,440.

The figure remained far below the number of visitors in January-April of 2018 and 2019, when around 4 million foreign visitors came to the Southeast Asian country each year.