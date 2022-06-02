Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia April foreign arrivals up nearly 500% y/y
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia April foreign arrivals up nearly 500% y/y

Indonesia April foreign arrivals up nearly 500% y/y

FILE PHOTO: Tourists enjoy the sunset at Canggu beach amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Bali, Indonesia, December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

02 Jun 2022 01:00PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 01:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia saw a nearly 500 per cent surge in foreign visitor arrivals in April as travel continued to bounce back after the easing of COVID-19 curbs, data by Statistics Indonesia showed on Thursday.

There were about 111,100 foreign visitors in April, up 499.01 per cent on an annual basis.

For the January-April period, the country recorded a 350 per cent annual growth in foreign visitor arrivals to 185,440.

The figure remained far below the number of visitors in January-April of 2018 and 2019, when around 4 million foreign visitors came to the Southeast Asian country each year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us