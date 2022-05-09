Indonesia April inflation at highest since 2017

JAKARTA: Indonesia's consumer price index in April rose 3.47 per cent from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday (May 9), the highest since December 2017 and slightly faster than the 3.34 per cent estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Food, energy and air transport fares were the biggest contributors to April's headline inflation, said Margo Yuwono, Indonesia's statistics bureau chief. Inflation accelerated from 2.64 per cent in March. The central bank has a target to keep inflation within a range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent.

The core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and government-controlled prices, also rose to 2.60 per cent, compared with 2.61 per cent expected in the poll.