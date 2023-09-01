Indonesia Aug inflation at 3.27%, below expectations

JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual inflation inched up in August, but was below market expectations and still within the central bank's target range, statistics bureau data showed on Friday.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.27 per cent in August, below analysts' expectations of 3.33 per cent in a Reuters poll, and compared with July's 3.08 per cent.

Bank Indonesia's inflation target range for 2023 is 2 per cent to 4 per cent.

However, annual core inflation, which strips out government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, eased in August to 2.18 per cent from 2.43 per cent in the previous month. The poll had expected a 2.30 per cent rate for August.

The main drivers of headline inflation acceleration were rising prices of rice, fuel and cigarettes.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.02 per cent in August.