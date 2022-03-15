Logo
Indonesia books $3.82 billion trade surplus in Feb, beats expectations
Business

FILE PHOTO: A worker stands near containers at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. PREUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

15 Mar 2022 12:39PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 12:39PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia recorded a $3.82 billion trade surplus in February, the highest in four months and beating expectations, as rising commodity prices boosted exports and imports rose more slowly than anticipated, official data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll had expected a $1.66 billion surplus after the country reported a $930 million surplus in January.

Exports rose 34.14per cent on a yearly basis to $20.46 billion, compared with the poll's 37.32per cent forecast. Imports were up 25.43per cent to $16.64 billion, well below the poll's 40.04per cent prediction.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

