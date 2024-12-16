Logo
Business

Indonesia's November exports up 9.1% y/y, more than expected
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past stacks of containers at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

16 Dec 2024 12:19PM
JAKARTA : Indonesia's exports rose 9.14 per cent in November from a year earlier to $24.01 billion, official data showed on Monday, above a projected increase of 4.92 per cent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Shipments of manufactured products rose nearly 14 per cent on an annual basis to $18.27 billion. However, exports of top commodities such as coal fell 4.4 per cent from a year earlier, while palm oil shipments were up by only 2.2 per cent.

The trade data will be among a host of economic indicators the central bank will review to determine its monetary policy stance at a meeting this week, where it is expected to keep key rates unchanged.

Indonesia's statistics bureau will release import and trade balance data later on Monday. The Reuters poll expected a trade surplus of $2.21 billion in November.

Source: Reuters

