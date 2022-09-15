Logo
Indonesia books $5.76 billion trade surplus in Aug, above expectation
Workers are seen on a ship carrying containers at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. Picture taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

15 Sep 2022 12:36PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 01:27PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia recorded a $5.76 billion trade surplus in August, the biggest in four months and larger than expected, as exports and imports beat forecast, official data showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll had expected a surplus of $4.09 billion.

The resource-rich country has reported a trade surplus every month since May 2020, with exports boosted by the upward cycle in commodity prices.

The August surplus was the biggest since April's $7.56 billion, which was the country's largest on record.

Exports rose 30.15 per cent on a yearly basis in August to $27.91 billion, with shipments of oil and gas and mineral products recording the biggest increase, Statistics Indonesia data showed, against the poll's forecast of 19.19 per cent growth.

Imports were worth $22.15 billion, up 32.81 per cent on a yearly basis, versus the poll's 30.60 per cent growth prediction.

Source: Reuters

