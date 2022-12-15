Logo
Business

Indonesia books bigger-than-expected Nov trade surplus of $5.2 billion
Business

Indonesia books bigger-than-expected Nov trade surplus of $5.2 billion

Indonesia books bigger-than-expected Nov trade surplus of $5.2 billion

A general view of the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/Files

15 Dec 2022 12:50PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2022 01:15PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia posted a larger-than-expected trade surplus last month, as imports unexpectedly contracted on a yearly basis while exports slowed, official data showed on Thursday.

November imports were down 1.89 per cent on a yearly basis to $18.96 billion, compared with a prediction of a 7 per cent increase in a Reuters poll.

Southeast Asia's largest economy booked a $5.16 billion surplus in November, compared with the poll's median forecast of a $4.26 billion surplus.

Exports were worth $24.12 billion, up 5.58 per cent on a yearly basis, the slowest increase since October, 2020 and below the poll's 9.50 per cent growth forecast.

Riding on high global commodity prices this year, Indonesia has enjoyed an export boom. However, export growth has been slowing since June amid moderating prices of commodities like palm oil, nickel and iron ore.

Imports of consumer goods fell 16.2 per cent on a yearly basis in November.

The value of exports for the January-November period, at $268.18 billion, surpassed the country's highest record for annual shipments, which was reached last year at $231 billion.

Source: Reuters

