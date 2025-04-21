Indonesia books larger-than-expected US$4.3 billion trade surplus in March

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Monday (Apr 21) a US$4.33 billion trade surplus in March, more than expected and the widest in four months as shipments beat estimates and imports were weaker than anticipated.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected a surplus of US$2.64 billion in March. The March surplus was the largest since November 2024, according to LSEG data.

Exports from the resource-rich country have rebounded from lows reached after the end of a commodity boom in 2022, but shipments could soon be affected by dimming global trade outlook due to the US tariff policies.

The United States has announced a 32 per cent tariff on Indonesian products, which has been paused for 90 days. Several Indonesian ministers have been in Washington since last week to try to negotiate a deal to avoid the tariff.

Exports rose 3.16 per cent on an annual basis in March to US$23.25 billion, official data showed on Monday, compared with a 3.40 per cent fall expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Imports were worth US$18.92 billion, the statistics bureau said, up 5.34 per cent on a yearly basis, compared with the poll's prediction of a 6.6 per cent rise.