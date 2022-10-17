Logo
Indonesia books nearly $5 billion Sept trade surplus, above forecast
Business

FILE PHOTO: A tugboat sails past a container ship in Tanjung Priok Port, Jakarta, Indonesia April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

17 Oct 2022 12:42PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 12:42PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's September trade surplus beat forecasts at $4.99 billion, as exports and imports grew at a slower than expected pace, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Exports were up 20.28 per cent on a yearly basis to $24.80 billion, compared with a 27.91 per cent rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. Imports increased 22.02 per cent to $19.81 billion, compared with the poll's 31.48 per cent growth expectation.

The poll had expected a $4.84 billion surplus in September.

Source: Reuters

