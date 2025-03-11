Indonesia to build oil refineries with total capacity of 1 million bpd, minister says

JAKARTA : Indonesia will build oil refineries on several of its islands, including Kalimantan and Sulawesi, with a total capacity of 1 million barrels per day, upgrading from a planned single refinery with a 500,000 bpd capacity, the energy minister said.

Last week, the government said it wanted to accelerate 21 natural resource processing projects worth $40 billion, including several coal gasification projects, building oil storage and expanding its oil refining capacity.

Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said late on Monday, after a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto, that the planned capacity for the new refineries would be doubled to 1 million bpd. He said Indonesia currently imports around 1 million bpd of crude oil and fuel to meet domestic demand.

Indonesia also plans to build additional oil storage with capacity of 1 million barrels to ensure energy security, Bahlil said.

Indonesia has in recent years moved to increase the processing of its natural resources onshore.