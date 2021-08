JAKARTA : Indonesia central bank plans to start reducing liquidity in 2022 without impacting economic growth or bank lending, its governor told a parliament hearing on Monday.

"Small reduction, we believe, will not affect growth or loan distribution, while any rate hike we don't expect to do until the end of next year," Perry Warjiyo said, adding that all macroprudential policies next year will be geared to support growth.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)