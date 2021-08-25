Logo
Indonesia central bank anticipating risk of rising inflation in 2022: Governor
FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo reacts as he listens to journalists during a media briefing at the bank's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

25 Aug 2021 11:29AM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 12:18PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank expected inflation to be within its target range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent in 2021 and 2022, but warned of potential price pressures next year, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday (Aug 25).

"We need to anticipate a risk of rising inflation in 2022, in line with a rise in domestic demand and increasing global commodity prices," he told a coordinating meeting on inflation management.

Indonesia's annual inflation rate has stayed below BI's target range since June of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic dampened domestic consumption.

July's rate was 1.52 per cent.

Source: Reuters/ad

