Indonesia central bank brings forward monetary policy briefing to 0530 GMT

JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank will bring forward its news briefing to announce the result of its monthly monetary policy review to 1230 p.m. local time (0530 GMT), it said in Thursday.

The central bank, which usually announces its monetary policy meeting result at 0700 GMT, changed the timing because Governor Perry Warjiyo is travelling to Washington DC this week to attend IMF-World Bank and G20 meetings, a spokesperson said.

Bank Indonesia (BI) is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at record lows, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)