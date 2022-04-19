Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia central bank brings forward monetary policy briefing to 0530 GMT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia central bank brings forward monetary policy briefing to 0530 GMT

Indonesia central bank brings forward monetary policy briefing to 0530 GMT

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, as seen in Jakarta, Indonesia January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem

19 Apr 2022 08:49AM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 08:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank will bring forward its news briefing to announce the result of its monthly monetary policy review to 1230 p.m. local time (0530 GMT), it said in Thursday.

The central bank, which usually announces its monetary policy meeting result at 0700 GMT, changed the timing because Governor Perry Warjiyo is travelling to Washington DC this week to attend IMF-World Bank and G20 meetings, a spokesperson said.

Bank Indonesia (BI) is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at record lows, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us