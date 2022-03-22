Logo
Business

Indonesia central bank chief: 2022 monetary policy to be 'pro-stability' amid global uncertainty
Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta, Indonesia September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

22 Mar 2022 03:18PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 03:18PM)
JAKARTA : The monetary policy of Indonesia's central bank will this year be "pro-stability", its governor said on Tuesday, to reflect rising global economic uncertainty.

Governor Perry Warjiyo also reiterated during a parliamentary hearing that Indonesia's growth and its rupiah currency will remain stable and inflation would be under control this year within a range of 2-4per cent.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

