Indonesia central bank chief: 2022 monetary policy to be 'pro-stability' amid global uncertainty

JAKARTA : The monetary policy of Indonesia's central bank will this year be "pro-stability", its governor said on Tuesday, to reflect rising global economic uncertainty.

Governor Perry Warjiyo also reiterated during a parliamentary hearing that Indonesia's growth and its rupiah currency will remain stable and inflation would be under control this year within a range of 2-4per cent.

