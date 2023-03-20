Logo
Business

Indonesia central bank governor addresses parliament on nomination for new term
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks behind a logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, in Jakarta, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

20 Mar 2023 11:48AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2023 11:48AM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank governor Perry Warjiyo addressed a committee in parliament on Monday to give lawmakers his policy vision after his nomination for a second five-year term.

Warjiyo's term ends in May and he now needs to be confirmed by lawmakers after he became the sole candidate proposed by President Joko Widodo last month.

In a presentation to parliament's financial commission, Indonesia's economic growth was seen in a range of 4.9 per cent to 5.7 per cent in 2025. For 2028, the presentation said growth could be in a range of 5.1 per cent to 5.9 per cent.

Bank Indonesia's 2023 growth outlook for Southeast Asia's largest economy is at the upper end of a 4.5 per cent to 5.3 per cent range.

Warjiyo said BI is targeting inflation with a range of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent in the medium term.

The full parliament is due to meet in early April to consider Warjiyo’s appointment.

Source: Reuters

