Indonesia central bank governor sees 2022 loan growth at 7%-9%
FILE PHOTO: An employee wears synthetic gloves as she counts Indonesia's rupiah banknotes at a currency exchange office amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

13 May 2022 04:26PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 04:26PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank expects 2022 loan growth to be around 7 per cent to 9 per cent, supported by improving economic activity, governor Perry Warjiyo told an online briefing on Friday.

He said improving corporate performance so far this year as the economy recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has helped increase demand for business loans, while banks were also getting more confident about extending credit. The latest outlook is up from an earlier estimate of 6 per cent to 8 per cent.

Source: Reuters

