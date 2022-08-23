Logo
Indonesia central bank has sold $1.17 billion short-term bonds - governor
FILE PHOTO: Bank Indonesia's logo is seen at Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

23 Aug 2022 06:54PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2022 06:54PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia central bank has sold about 17.4 trillion rupiah ($1.17 billion) of government bonds with short-term maturities to increase yields and attract capital inflows, its governor said on Tuesday.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said in an investor call that BI will continue to sell short-term bonds in parallel with purchases of longer tenure government bonds.

BI raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018 earlier on Tuesday, stepping up monetary tightening to fight rising inflation and stabilise the rupiah.

($1 = 14,835.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

