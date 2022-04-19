Indonesia central bank to hold monetary policy briefing at usual time of 0700 GMT

JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank has cancelled a plan to bring forward the timing of a briefing to announce the result of its monthly monetary policy review and will hold it at the usual time of 2 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

Bank Indonesia (BI) spokesperson Erwin Haryono said the central bank had decided to stick to the normal schedule.

BI had initially planned to hold the meeting an hour and a half earlier because Governor Perry Warjiyo is attending IMF-World Bank and G20 meetings in Washington DC this week.

Bank Indonesia (BI) is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at record lows, according to a Reuters poll.