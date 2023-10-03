Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia central bank intervenes to balance FX supply-demand, build market confidence-official
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia central bank intervenes to balance FX supply-demand, build market confidence-official

Indonesia central bank intervenes to balance FX supply-demand, build market confidence-official

FILE PHOTO: People walk to an entrance at Indonesia's central bank Bank Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi/File Photo

03 Oct 2023 12:53PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank kept a presence in the foreign exchange market to maintain a supply-demand balance and build market confidence, an official said on Tuesday, using a phrase the bank typically uses to describe currency intervention.

The rupiah's depreciation was due to sentiment against risky assets related to U.S. monetary policy, Edi Susianto, Bank Indonesia's head of monetary management, told Reuters. The rupiah hit its lowest level since Jan. 6 of 15,610 a dollar earlier on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.