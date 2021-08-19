Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50per cent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50per cent

Indonesia central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50per cent

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta, Indonesia September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

19 Aug 2021 03:39PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 03:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank on Thursday held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low as it tries to support the economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic without adding further downward pressure on the rupiah currency.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50per cent, where it has been since February, as expected by the majority of economists in a Reuters poll.

Its overnight deposit and lending facility rates were also held at 2.75per cent and 4.25per cent, respectively.

BI has cut interest rates by a total of 150 basis points and injected over US$57 billion of liquidity into the financial system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Bernadette Christina Munthe and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us