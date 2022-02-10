Logo
Indonesia central bank keeps policy rates unchanged, as expected
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta, Indonesia September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

10 Feb 2022 03:48PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 03:53PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank kept its main policy rates unchanged at record lows on Thursday, as expected, stressing that it aims to maintain currency and financial market stability while supporting an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept steady its benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50per cent, as widely expected in a Reuters poll. The rate has been unchanged since February.

BI also maintained its overnight deposit facility and lending facility rates at 2.75per cent and 4.25per cent, respectively.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Stefanno Reinard Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Davies and Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

