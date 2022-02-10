Indonesia central bank keeps policy rates unchanged, as expected

JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank kept its main policy rates unchanged at record lows on Thursday, as expected, stressing that it aims to maintain currency and financial market stability while supporting an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept steady its benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50per cent, as widely expected in a Reuters poll. The rate has been unchanged since February.

BI also maintained its overnight deposit facility and lending facility rates at 2.75per cent and 4.25per cent, respectively.

