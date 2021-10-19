Indonesia central bank keeps policy rates unchanged

JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank held its benchmark rates unchanged at a record low on Tuesday (Oct 19) as it sought to support the economic recovery after a recent COVID-19 wave, while seeking to keep the rupiah currency stable.

Bank Indonesia (BI) held the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate steady at 3.50 per cent for the eight month. All 29 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected rates to remain unchanged.

BI also kept its deposit facility and lending facility rates unchanged at 2.75 per cent and 4.25 per cent, respectively.