Indonesia central bank keeps policy rates unchanged
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta, Indonesia September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi/File Photo

19 Oct 2021 03:34PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 03:47PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank held its benchmark rates unchanged at a record low on Tuesday (Oct 19) as it sought to support the economic recovery after a recent COVID-19 wave, while seeking to keep the rupiah currency stable.

Bank Indonesia (BI) held the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate steady at 3.50 per cent for the eight month. All 29 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected rates to remain unchanged.

BI also kept its deposit facility and lending facility rates unchanged at 2.75 per cent and 4.25 per cent, respectively.

Source: Reuters

