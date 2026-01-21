Indonesia central bank keeps rates unchanged amid rupiah weakness

JAKARTA, Jan 21 : Indonesia's central bank held its key policy rates steady on Wednesday, as expected, saying the level was supportive of economic expansion while remaining consistent with its goal to anchor the rupiah, which hit a record low a day earlier.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 4.75 per cent, where it has been since September, as unanimously anticipated by 26 economists surveyed by Reuters.

The bank also left unchanged its overnight deposit facility and lending facility rates at 3.75 per cent and 5.50 per cent, respectively.

BI cut interest rates by a total of 150 basis points between September 2024 to September 2025.