Indonesia central bank keeps rates unchanged at record low

JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at record lows on Thursday, as expected, citing a need to keep financial markets stable, anchor inflation and support the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank Indonesia (BI) held the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50per cent, as expected by all economists in a Reuters poll.

It also left the overnight Deposit Facility rate and Lending Facility rate steady at 2.75per cent and 4.25per cent, respectively.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Davies and Kim Coghill)