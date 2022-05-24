Indonesia central bank keeps rates unchanged to underpin recovery

JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank kept its main policy rates unchanged on Tuesday, trying to balance providing support for a recovery in Southeast Asia's biggest economy with efforts to anchor inflation and maintain a stable rupiah currency.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at a record low of 3.50 per cent, as expected by 25 of 27 economists polled by Reuters.

It also left unchanged the overnight deposit facility rate and lending facility rate at 2.75 per cent and 4.25 per cent, respectively.