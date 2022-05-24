Logo
Indonesia central bank keeps rates unchanged to underpin recovery
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, as seen in Jakarta, Indonesia January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem

24 May 2022 04:07PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 04:07PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank kept its main policy rates unchanged on Tuesday, trying to balance providing support for a recovery in Southeast Asia's biggest economy with efforts to anchor inflation and maintain a stable rupiah currency.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at a record low of 3.50 per cent, as expected by 25 of 27 economists polled by Reuters.

It also left unchanged the overnight deposit facility rate and lending facility rate at 2.75 per cent and 4.25 per cent, respectively.

Source: Reuters

