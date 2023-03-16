Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia central bank leaves interest rates unchanged
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia central bank leaves interest rates unchanged

Indonesia central bank leaves interest rates unchanged

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, is seen on a window in the bank's lobby in Jakarta, Indonesia September 22, 2016.REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

16 Mar 2023 03:47PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 03:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank held interest rates unchanged on Thursday and stuck by its message that previous hikes were sufficient to steer inflation back to within target later this year.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left unchanged its benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 5.75 per cent, where it has been since January, as predicted by all 30 economists polled by Reuters.

BI's other main policy rates for overnight deposit and lending were also kept steady at 5.00 per cent and 6.50 per cent, respectively.

Governor Perry Warjiyo played down concerns about risks to Indonesian banks from problems at some global banks and said a government stress test showed domestic lenders were resilient.

Warjiyo said BI's rate hikes - totalling 225 basis points between August to January - were adequate to ensure headline inflation returned to its target range.

Headline inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy picked up slightly to 5.47 per cent in February.

BI said inflation was on track to get back within its 2 per cent to 4 per cent target range from September this year, while core inflation would stay within target the whole year.

The central bank kept its economic growth outlook for 2023 at the upper end of a 4.5 per cent to 5.3 per cent range.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.