Indonesia central bank leaves rates unchanged as expected

JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday as it sought to support the economic recovery after the latest wave of COVID-19.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at a record low of 3.50per cent at this year's final policy meeting, as expected by all economists polled by Reuters.

It also kept the deposit facility and lending facility rates at 2.75per cent and 4.25per cent, respectively.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Clarence Fernandez)