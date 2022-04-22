Logo
Indonesia central bank may hike RRR further if inflation rises-deputy gov
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, as seen in Jakarta, Indonesia January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem

22 Apr 2022 09:40AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 09:40AM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank may hike its reserve requirement ratio (RRR) further if inflation starts to pick up and the option to raise interest rates will be its last choice, its senior deputy governor said in a seminar on Friday.

"We are trying to manage liquidity by raising the reserve requirement ratio by 300 basis points, starting in March, and then June and then September," senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti said, explaining measures that had been announced earlier this year.

"If necessary, if we're looking at liquidity still ample and inflation starts picking up, we may use further increases on the reserve requirement ratio," she said.

Source: Reuters

