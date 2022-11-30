Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia central bank says monetary policy to remain pro-stability
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia central bank says monetary policy to remain pro-stability

Indonesia central bank says monetary policy to remain pro-stability
Governor of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo speaks during the annual meeting of Indonesia's central bank with its financial stakeholders in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov 30, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)
Indonesia central bank says monetary policy to remain pro-stability
Governor of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo speaks during the annual meeting of Indonesia's central bank with its financial stakeholders in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov 30, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)
Indonesia central bank says monetary policy to remain pro-stability
Governor of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo speaks during the annual meeting of Indonesia's central bank with its financial stakeholders in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov 30, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)
Indonesia central bank says monetary policy to remain pro-stability
Governor of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo speaks during the annual meeting of Indonesia's central bank with its financial stakeholders in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov 30, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)
30 Nov 2022 12:15PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 02:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday (Nov 30) that monetary policy will remain pro-stability and that energy subsidies next year will allow Bank Indonesia (BI) to raise interest rates in a measured way.

This year, BI has lifted interest rates by a total of 175 basis points, raised banks' required reserve levels and sold some bonds to tame inflation, which is currently running near its highest level in seven years.

Warjiyo said inflation expectations remain high and reiterated that BI will steer core inflation toward its target range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent in the first half of 2023.

In 2024, he expected inflation to be within a range of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

Warjiyo said other central bank tools will be geared toward maintaining economic growth, which is seen between 4.5 per cent to 5.3 per cent next year and between 4.7 per cent to 5.5 per cent in 2024.

Warjiyo was speaking at BI's annual gathering with bankers, government officials and other financial regulators.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Indonesia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.