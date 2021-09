JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank repeated a pledge keep interest rates low until there are signs of rising price pressures to support an economic recovery, Destry Damayanti, its senior deputy governor, told a parliamentary commission on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia's next monetary policy review is scheduled for Sept. 20 to 21. The country's inflation rate in August was 1.59per cent, below the central bank's 2per cent-4per cent target range.

