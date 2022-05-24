Logo
Indonesia central bank raises RRR to 9% by Sept
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the city skyline of Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

24 May 2022 04:33PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 04:33PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank has introduced more hikes for banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), telling banks to park 7.5 per cent of their reserves starting July and 9 per cent from September, governor Perry Warjiyo told a news conference on Thursday.

This is more aggressive than Bank Indonesia's previously announced policy path for RRR, in which BI had set three staggered RRR hikes this year from 3.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent in September.

BI kept interest rates unchanged earlier on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

