Business

Indonesia central bank says cross border payments will be connected in 5 ASEAN countries next year
Indonesia central bank says cross border payments will be connected in 5 ASEAN countries next year

A sign of OVO payment is seen at a mall in Jakarta, Indonesia on Nov 8, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Beawiharta)

05 Oct 2022 10:38AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 11:45AM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank governor said on Wednesday (Oct 5) the cross-border payment program between five ASEAN countries, namely Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia will be fully connected next year.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said at an Islamic economics event that Indonesia has connected its payments system with Thailand, and will do so soon with Malaysia and Singapore. He did not give details on the agreement with the Philippines.

Source: Reuters/st

