Business

Indonesia central bank says monetary policy to remain pro-stability
Indonesia central bank says monetary policy to remain pro-stability

Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks during a news conference, at the G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 16, 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS/Files

30 Nov 2022 12:15PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 12:15PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday that monetary policy will remain pro-stability and that energy subsidies next year will allow Bank Indonesia (BI) to raise interest rates in a measured way.

Warjiyo was speaking at BI's annual gathering with bankers, government officials and other financial regulators. This year, BI has lifted interest rates by a total of 175 basis points, raised banks' required reserve levels and sold some bonds to tame inflation, currently running near its highest in seven years.

Source: Reuters

