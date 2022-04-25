Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia central bank says palm oil export ban won't hit current account outlook
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia central bank says palm oil export ban won't hit current account outlook

Indonesia central bank says palm oil export ban won't hit current account outlook

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, as seen in Jakarta, Indonesia January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem

25 Apr 2022 09:41PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 09:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Bank Indonesia's current account deficit forecast for 2022 remains on track to be about 0.9 per cent of GDP, despite the government's recently announced export ban on cooking oil and its raw material, Governor Perry Warjiyo told Reuters on Monday.

Concerns about the impact of the ban on Indonesia's exports and current account had hit the rupiah earlier in the day, sending the currency down 0.7 per cent.

"We do not have some negative impact, because the current account deficit and trade balance surplus (are) coming from very high commodity prices," Warjiyo said in an interview with Reuters, noting export volumes had not been increasing much or even in some cases declining.

Indonesia's exports were worth $26.5 billion in March, the largest on record, boosted by high commodity prices, despite falling palm oil shipments.

Details about the palm oil export ban have not been officially released, but industry sources told Reuters it would include halting refined palm olein shipments but not crude palm oil, meaning the impact could be smaller than previously thought.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us