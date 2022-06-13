Logo
Indonesia central bank says "plenty" of FX offers after rupiah falls
Indonesia central bank says "plenty" of FX offers after rupiah falls

FILE PHOTO: An employee counts Indonesian rupiah banknotes at a currency exchange office in Jakarta, Indonesia October 23, 2018. Picture taken October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

13 Jun 2022 12:26PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 12:26PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank sees plenty of foreign exchange offers in the market, the head of its monetary management department Edi Susianto told Reuters, even as the rupiah dropped around 0.7 per cent in early trading on Monday.

"I see that in the market until now, even though (the rupiah) is weakening, offers remain plenty," he said in a text message.

"We're continuing to monitor. (Bank Indonesia) will be in the market if (there are) uneven market mechanisms or bids-offers (are) uneven," he added, noting that the drop in the rupiah was in response to high U.S. inflation.

Source: Reuters

