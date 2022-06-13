Indonesia central bank says "plenty" of FX offers after rupiah falls

JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank sees plenty of foreign exchange offers in the market, the head of its monetary management department Edi Susianto told Reuters, even as the rupiah dropped around 0.7 per cent in early trading on Monday.

"I see that in the market until now, even though (the rupiah) is weakening, offers remain plenty," he said in a text message.

"We're continuing to monitor. (Bank Indonesia) will be in the market if (there are) uneven market mechanisms or bids-offers (are) uneven," he added, noting that the drop in the rupiah was in response to high U.S. inflation.