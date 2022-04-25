Logo
Indonesia central bank says to prevent high volatility after rupiah fall
FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of Indonesia's Central Bank in Jakarta June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta

25 Apr 2022 11:29AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 11:29AM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank will make efforts to ensure the rupiah does not trade with high volatility and disrupt the market mechanism, Edi Susianto, the head of its monetary management department, said on Monday.

"Of course, BI (Bank Indonesia) ensures that we will be in the market ... to maintain that the rupiah exchange rate does not move with very high volatility that has the potential to disrupt the market mechanism," he told Reuters in a text message.

The rupiah dropped as much as 0.65 per cent in early trading on Monday. Susianto said the drop was triggered by hawkish comments made by U.S. Federal Reserve officials and Indonesia's crude palm oil export ban, which was announced on Friday.

(This story has been refiled to correct day to Monday in paragraph 1)

Source: Reuters

