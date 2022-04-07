Logo
Indonesia central bank sees end-2022 inflation at near 4per cent - deputy governor
FILE PHOTO: People are wearing protective face masks as they shop at a Food Hall Supermarket amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

07 Apr 2022 05:42PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 05:42PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank expects 2022 inflation to be at the upper bound of its target range or near 4per cent due to pressures from high global commodity prices, deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo told a seminar on Thursday.

"We are quite sure that even though the challenge from global inflation is big, until the end of the year, inflation will remain within target of 2per cent to 4per cent. Maybe at the upper end of 4per cent," Dody said.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Source: Reuters

