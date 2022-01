JAKARTA : Indonesia's inflation rate is expected to accelerate in January to 2.15per cent, the highest since May 2020, the central bank said on Friday, roughly in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 2.17per cent.

If correct, this will also be the first time since May 2020 that the inflation rate is within Bank Indonesia's 2per cent to 4per cent target range. December's inflation rate was 1.87per cent.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)