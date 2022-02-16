Logo
Indonesia central bank targets 10 per cent rise in local currency settlements in 2022
Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks during a media briefing at Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec 19, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

16 Feb 2022 11:44AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 12:40PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank is targeting a 10 per cent increase in the value of trade and investment transactions settled using local currencies this year under agreements with other Asian central banks, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday (Feb 16).

Bank Indonesia has agreements with counterparts in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and China to settle transactions using domestic currencies - known as local currency settlement (LCS) arrangements - to diversify away from the US dollar.

Total transactions under the LCS last year amounted to US$2.53 billion for Indonesia, Warjiyo told a seminar ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Thursday.

