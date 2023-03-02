Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia central bank: US rates may rise further; stance on local rates stays
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia central bank: US rates may rise further; stance on local rates stays

Indonesia central bank: US rates may rise further; stance on local rates stays

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo gestures during an interview with Reuters at Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

02 Mar 2023 11:52AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2023 12:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Thursday (Mar 2) the Federal Reserve may continue raising US interest rates until June, but while the monetary tightening would strengthen the dollar his central bank's stance remains unchanged.

In a pre-recorded video at a media launch, Warjiyo reiterated that Indonesia's rate hikes, totalling 225 basis points between August and January, were sufficient to guide inflation back to within target in the second half of this year.

He stressed that the central bank's commitment was to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability and that the currency could strengthen after the US benchmark rate has reached its peak.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Indonesia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.